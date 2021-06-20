Nanette Parks in Over 21 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [G75]

- Cast: Alexander Knox | Charles Coburn | Charles Evans | Cora Witherspoon | Irene Dunne | Jeff Donnell | Lee Patrick | Loren Tindall | Nanette Parks | Phil Brown
- Directors: Charles Vidor
- Project Name Over 21
- Subject Nanette Parks
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Comedy
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: August 8, 1945
- Rating: PG
Nanette Parks in Over 21 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
