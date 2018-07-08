The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)

Softcover Book SKU: 180708-74051-1

ISBN-10: 4508194095

ISBN-13: 978-4508194096

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

First Paperback Edition

The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker contains a collection of the classic character Archie Bunker’s (Carroll O’Connor) sayings and quotes, which is very nostalgic of Norman Lear’s cult classic TV Series.

The item is in good condition, with wear on the cover, creases, corner bends and edge page yellowing.

Specifications

Language: English

Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.5 in

Pages: 184

Cast: Carroll O'Connor | Jean Stapleton | Rob Reiner | Sally Struthers

Creators: Norman Lear

Subject: All in the Family

