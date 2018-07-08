Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)

The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
View larger
The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)

$29.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180708-74051-1
ISBN-10: 4508194095
ISBN-13: 978-4508194096
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Carroll O'Connor | Norman Lear  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Cult Television
Studio: Popular Library
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

First Paperback Edition

The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker contains a collection of the classic character Archie Bunker’s (Carroll O’Connor) sayings and quotes, which is very nostalgic of Norman Lear’s cult classic TV Series.

The item is in good condition, with wear on the cover, creases, corner bends and edge page yellowing.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.5 in
  • Pages: 184

Cast: Carroll O'Connor | Jean Stapleton | Rob Reiner | Sally Struthers
Creators: Norman Lear
Subject: All in the Family

Related Items

Pulp Special Edition Blu-ray
Reality Bites Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Tekkon Kinkreet: Black and White – All In One (2007)
Army of Darkness 24 x 36 Movie Poster
Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition
Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate

Categories

Comedy | Cult Television | Popular Library | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *