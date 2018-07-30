Ghost in the Shell Limited Edition Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray

View larger $34.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1996

Item Release Date: March 14, 2017

Rating: TV-14

2029 – A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together, with her fellow agents from Section 9, they embark on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.

Ghost in the Shell took the world by storm in the mid-90’s, exhibiting a new dimension of anime with unprecedented, mesmerizing cinematic expression. Seamlessly merging traditional animation with the latest computer graphic imagery, this stunning sci-fi spectacle challenged the boundaries of mainstream animation with detailed artistic expression and a uniquely intelligent story line. Veteran director Mamoru Oshii skillfully creates the ultimate anime experience in this futuristic masterpiece based on the groundbreaking comic book by Masamune Shirow. A movie that questions human existence in the fast-paced world of the information age, this award-winning, cyber-tech thriller has established itself as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.

The case features stunning artwork by Kilian Eng, released as a Mondo poster at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014 in celebration of the Manga’s 25th Anniversary.

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 82

Language: Japanese with English Subtitles

Audio: English: Dolby 5.1 DTS-HD/ Japanese: Dolby Digital 2.0

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera | Maaya Sakamoto | Michael Sorich | Richard Epcar | Shigeru Chiba | Simon Prescott | Tamio Ohki | Tesshô Genda | Tom Wyner | William Knight | Yûji Ueda

Directors: Mamoru Oshii

Project Name: Ghost in the Shell

