Ghost in the Shell Limited Edition Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray
Ghost in the Shell Limited Edition Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray
$34.99

$23.97


2 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 180730-74610-1
UPC: 013132649092
Part No: ZBD64909ORN
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment | Kodansha Comics
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1996
Item Release Date: March 14, 2017
Rating: TV-14
Details

2029 – A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together, with her fellow agents from Section 9, they embark on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.

Ghost in the Shell took the world by storm in the mid-90’s, exhibiting a new dimension of anime with unprecedented, mesmerizing cinematic expression. Seamlessly merging traditional animation with the latest computer graphic imagery, this stunning sci-fi spectacle challenged the boundaries of mainstream animation with detailed artistic expression and a uniquely intelligent story line. Veteran director Mamoru Oshii skillfully creates the ultimate anime experience in this futuristic masterpiece based on the groundbreaking comic book by Masamune Shirow. A movie that questions human existence in the fast-paced world of the information age, this award-winning, cyber-tech thriller has established itself as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.

Special Features

  • The case features stunning artwork by Kilian Eng, released as a Mondo poster at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014 in celebration of the Manga’s 25th Anniversary.

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 82
  • Language: Japanese with English Subtitles
  • Audio: English: Dolby 5.1 DTS-HD/ Japanese: Dolby Digital 2.0

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera | Maaya Sakamoto | Michael Sorich | Richard Epcar | Shigeru Chiba | Simon Prescott | Tamio Ohki | Tesshô Genda | Tom Wyner | William Knight | Yûji Ueda
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell

