Ghost in the Shell Limited Edition Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray

$34.99
$23.97
UPC: 013132649092
Part No: ZBD64909ORN
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment | Kodansha Comics
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1996
Item Release Date: March 14, 2017
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
2029 – A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together, with her fellow agents from Section 9, they embark on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.
Ghost in the Shell took the world by storm in the mid-90’s, exhibiting a new dimension of anime with unprecedented, mesmerizing cinematic expression. Seamlessly merging traditional animation with the latest computer graphic imagery, this stunning sci-fi spectacle challenged the boundaries of mainstream animation with detailed artistic expression and a uniquely intelligent story line. Veteran director Mamoru Oshii skillfully creates the ultimate anime experience in this futuristic masterpiece based on the groundbreaking comic book by Masamune Shirow. A movie that questions human existence in the fast-paced world of the information age, this award-winning, cyber-tech thriller has established itself as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.
Special Features
- The case features stunning artwork by Kilian Eng, released as a Mondo poster at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014 in celebration of the Manga’s 25th Anniversary.
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 82
- Language: Japanese with English Subtitles
- Audio: English: Dolby 5.1 DTS-HD/ Japanese: Dolby Digital 2.0
Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera | Maaya Sakamoto | Michael Sorich | Richard Epcar | Shigeru Chiba | Simon Prescott | Tamio Ohki | Tesshô Genda | Tom Wyner | William Knight | Yûji Ueda
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell
Related Items
Categories
Action | Anchor Bay Entertainment | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Kodansha Comics | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thrillers