Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 170, August 1966) Joe Kubert [9064]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 170, August 1966) Joe Kubert [9064]
View larger

$26.00

$15.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191006-79326-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joe Kubert  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 1, 1966
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 170, August 1966) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

Related Items

The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Alice in Wonderland and Philosophy – Curiouser and Curiouser (2010) [193190]
The Movies: Revised and Updated 1st Paperback Edition (1970) [1931135]
Black Panther Advance One Sheet 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
The Empire Strikes Back Insider Convention Exclusive Special Edition Magazine (2010) [BK15]
Daredevil Volume 3: Wake Up Trade Edition (2002) 860102
Spider-Man Spider Sense Adversaries Collage 23 x 35 inch Comics Poster

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *