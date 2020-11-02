Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Yankee Doodle Dandy Songs from the James Cagney Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [C51]

Yankee Doodle Dandy Songs from the James Cagney Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [C51]
View larger

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201102-82851-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Cagney  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Biography | Drama
Studio: Curtain Calls
Original U.S. Release: June 6, 1942
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yankee Doodle Dandy Songs from the James Cagney Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition. Item is in very good shape with some writing on sleeve and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: George Tobias | Irene Manning | James Cagney | Joan Leslie | Richard Whorf | Rosemary DeCamp | Walter Huston
Directors: Michael Curtiz
Project Name: Yankee Doodle Dandy

Related Items

Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth: Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]
Pulp Fiction Butch Coolidge Titan Vinyl Figure – NYCC Exclusive
Revenge – Retro Afrika Collection DVD Edition
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers Collector’s Edition Scream Factory
Ian Fleming’s James Bond: Blackbox (2019)
Space: 1999 – The Complete Series plus Limited Edition Spaceship Snow Globe
The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956) [84020]
The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Scott Joplin and Marvin Hamlisch
Original MGM Press Publicity Photo of Actor David Niven [PHO892]

Categories

Biography | Curtain Calls | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl