Krush Groove Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Original U.S. Release: October 25, 1985

Rating: R

Announcing the first ever CD reissue of the soundtrack to the 1985 hip hop classic, Krush Groove.

When the soundtrack was originally released, the CD was a brand new and revolutionary product. Krush Groove only saw a CD release in Japan and has become a rather expensive collectable on marketplace websites. Producers decided to remedy that with the first ever reissue of the soundtrack on CD. They have also including two bonus tracks that were on that Japanese CD.

The movie was loosely based on the formation of Def Jam Recordings, one of the most successful independent labels of all time. Krush Groove starred Sheila E, Run-DMC, The Fat Boys, Kurtis Blow, New Edition, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Producer and Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin and future television star Blair Underwood. It went on to have a productive run at the box office and was a gigantic success on home video.

Many fans have been waiting for this to get a proper CD release and here it is.

First ever CD reissue of the soundtrack to the 1985 hip hop classic

