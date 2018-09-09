Share Page Support Us
Krush Groove Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Krush Groove Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
View larger

$16.99

$13.97


4 in stock


Details

Announcing the first ever CD reissue of the soundtrack to the 1985 hip hop classic, Krush Groove.

When the soundtrack was originally released, the CD was a brand new and revolutionary product. Krush Groove only saw a CD release in Japan and has become a rather expensive collectable on marketplace websites. Producers decided to remedy that with the first ever reissue of the soundtrack on CD. They have also including two bonus tracks that were on that Japanese CD.

The movie was loosely based on the formation of Def Jam Recordings, one of the most successful independent labels of all time. Krush Groove starred Sheila E, Run-DMC, The Fat Boys, Kurtis Blow, New Edition, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Producer and Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin and future television star Blair Underwood. It went on to have a productive run at the box office and was a gigantic success on home video.

Many fans have been waiting for this to get a proper CD release and here it is.

Special Features

  • First ever CD reissue of the soundtrack to the 1985 hip hop classic

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 58:24
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Horovitz | Adam Yauch | Andre Harrell | Blair Underwood | Bobby Brown | Charles Stettler | Damon Wimbley | Daniel Simmons | Darren Robinson | Darryl McDaniels | Donnie Simpson | Jason Mizell | Joseph Simmons | Karen Moss | Kurtis Blow | LisaGay Hamilton | Mark Morales | Michael Lamont Bivins | Mike D | Paul Anthony | Ralph E. Tresvant | Rick Rubin | Ricky Bell | Ronnie DeVoe | Russell Simmons | Sal Abbatiello | Sheila E.
Directors: Michael Schultz
Project Name: Krush Groove
Contributors: Beastie Boys | Chaka Khan | Debbie Harry | Fat Boys | Force MD's | Gap Band | Kurtis Blow | LL Cool J

