DC Direct Justice League Series 7 Aquaman Armored Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

$19.80

$17.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170313-63891-1
UPC: 761941265568
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Justice League Series 7 Aquaman Armored Collector Action Figure Designed by artist Alex Ross. Each figure features multiple points of articulation and a base.

Figure Size: 7.25 inches
Packaging Size: 15 x 8 x 5 inches

The item has not been removed from the original packaging and is in mint condition. The box is in very good condition and has slight wear from years of storage. There is a small tear at one of the corners and small dings in some corners.

