Disney Pixar Wall E 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

View larger

$35.99

$24.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190224-77402-1
UPC: 786936775433
ISBN-10: 0788892541
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Item Release Date: November 18, 2008
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The highly acclaimed director of FINDING NEMO and the creative storytellers behind CARS and RATATOUILLE transport you to a galaxy not so far away for a new cosmic comedy adventure about a determined robot named WALL-E. After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the curious and lovable WALL-E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. Join them and a hilarious cast of characters on a fantastic journey across the universe. Transport yourself to a fascinating new world with Disney-Pixar’s latest adventure, now even more astonishing on DVD and loaded with bonus features, including the exclusive animated short film BURN-E. WALL-E is a film your family will want to enjoy over and over again.

Special Features

  • "BURN-E" - Hilarious, All-New Animated Short Bringing Light To The Galaxy...Eventual-E "Presto" Amazing Animated Theatrical Short Film
    Deleted Scenes
    Sneak Peek: WALL-E's Tour Of The Universe - WALL-E Takes You On A Real Ride Through Space
    Animation Sound Design: Building Worlds From The Sound Up - Legendary Sound Designer Ben Burtt Shares Secrets Of Creating The Sounds Of WALL-E
    Audio Commentary - With Director Andrew Stanton
    "The Pixar Story" By Leslie Iwerks - An Award-Winning Filmmaker Tells The Riveting Story Of the Innovative Company That Revolutionized Hollywood
    Additional Deleted Scenes
    WALL-E's Treasures And Trinkets - Hilarious Moments
    BnL Shorts - An Amusing Peek Into The Inner Workings Of The Buy n Large Corporation
    "Lots Of Bots" Storybook - This Imaginative Storybook Comes To Life Loaded With Fun Games
    "Making Of" Featurettes
    Bot Files - Get To Know WALL-E's Robot Friends
    "Burn-E" With Boards -- Picture-In-Picture Presentation
    Cine-Explore - With Director Andrew Stanton
    Axiom Arcade - A Retro Suite Of Video Games With A Twist
    Geek Track - Commentary provided by Pixar's biggest geeks|DisneyFile Digital Copy

Specifications

  • Runtime: 98
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Subtitles: French, Spanish
  • Region: A/1
  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Ben Burtt | Elissa Knight | Jeff Garlin
Directors: Andrew Stanton
Project Name: Wall-E

