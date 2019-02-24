Disney Pixar Wall E 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

$35.99
Details
The highly acclaimed director of FINDING NEMO and the creative storytellers behind CARS and RATATOUILLE transport you to a galaxy not so far away for a new cosmic comedy adventure about a determined robot named WALL-E. After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the curious and lovable WALL-E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. Join them and a hilarious cast of characters on a fantastic journey across the universe. Transport yourself to a fascinating new world with Disney-Pixar’s latest adventure, now even more astonishing on DVD and loaded with bonus features, including the exclusive animated short film BURN-E. WALL-E is a film your family will want to enjoy over and over again.
Special Features
- "BURN-E" - Hilarious, All-New Animated Short Bringing Light To The Galaxy...Eventual-E
"Presto" Amazing Animated Theatrical Short Film
Deleted Scenes
Sneak Peek: WALL-E's Tour Of The Universe - WALL-E Takes You On A Real Ride Through Space
Animation Sound Design: Building Worlds From The Sound Up - Legendary Sound Designer Ben Burtt Shares Secrets Of Creating The Sounds Of WALL-E
Audio Commentary - With Director Andrew Stanton
"The Pixar Story" By Leslie Iwerks - An Award-Winning Filmmaker Tells The Riveting Story Of the Innovative Company That Revolutionized Hollywood
Additional Deleted Scenes
WALL-E's Treasures And Trinkets - Hilarious Moments
BnL Shorts - An Amusing Peek Into The Inner Workings Of The Buy n Large Corporation
"Lots Of Bots" Storybook - This Imaginative Storybook Comes To Life Loaded With Fun Games
"Making Of" Featurettes
Bot Files - Get To Know WALL-E's Robot Friends
"Burn-E" With Boards -- Picture-In-Picture Presentation
Cine-Explore - With Director Andrew Stanton
Axiom Arcade - A Retro Suite Of Video Games With A Twist
Geek Track - Commentary provided by Pixar's biggest geeks|DisneyFile Digital Copy
Specifications
- Runtime: 98
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Subtitles: French, Spanish
- Region: A/1
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Ben Burtt | Elissa Knight | Jeff Garlin
Directors: Andrew Stanton
Project Name: Wall-E
