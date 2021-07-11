Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figurine Toy (1995) [603]

- Characters Michigan J. Frog
- Creators Chuck Jones
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues
- Genres: Animation | Comedy | Family
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- More: Chuck Jones
Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figure Toy (1995). Michigan J. Frog, the animated cartoon character from Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies set of film shorts. Originally a one-shot character, Michigan J. Frog first appeared during the original run of Merrie Melodies as the star of One Froggy Evening, which aired on December 31, 1955. The animated TV short was written by Michael Maltese and directed by the legendary Chuck Jones.
Item has some wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
- Size: approx. 2 in. tall
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Chuck Jones
- Characters: Michigan J. Frog
- Shows / Movies: Merrie Melodies
- Genres: Animation | Comedy | Family
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Statues