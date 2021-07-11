Share Page Support Us
Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figurine Toy (1995) [603]

Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figurine Toy (1995) [603]
$79.99
$65.97
1 in stock
toy
SKU: 210711-88061-1
UPC: 083361294288
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figure Toy (1995). Michigan J. Frog, the animated cartoon character from Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies set of film shorts. Originally a one-shot character, Michigan J. Frog first appeared during the original run of Merrie Melodies as the star of One Froggy Evening, which aired on December 31, 1955. The animated TV short was written by Michael Maltese and directed by the legendary Chuck Jones.

Item has some wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: approx. 2 in. tall
