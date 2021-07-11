Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figurine Toy (1995) [603]

View larger $79.99

$65.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock toy

SKU: 210711-88061-1

UPC: 083361294288

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Michigan J. Frog Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies Character Applause Figure Toy (1995). Michigan J. Frog, the animated cartoon character from Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies set of film shorts. Originally a one-shot character, Michigan J. Frog first appeared during the original run of Merrie Melodies as the star of One Froggy Evening, which aired on December 31, 1955. The animated TV short was written by Michael Maltese and directed by the legendary Chuck Jones.

Item has some wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Size: approx. 2 in. tall

Related Items