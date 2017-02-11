Penthouse Comix Volume 1 Number 6 (Issue 6) March/April 1995 Arthur Suydam Cover Near Mint Condition

$14.99
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1995
Details
Penthouse Comix, the international illustrated magazine for men, was published by Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione. This 100 page adult comic magazine features color illustrations and comic stories by some of the top comic illustrators of the time. Issue Number #6 features a cover by Arthur Suydam and work by Gray Morrow, Dove Elliott, Terry Austin, Adam Hughes, Kevin Nowlan and Boris Vallejo, among others.
