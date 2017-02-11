Twitter
Penthouse Comix Volume 1 Number 6 (Issue 6) March/April 1995 Arthur Suydam Cover Near Mint Condition

$14.99

$8.99


5 in stock


MagazineSKU: 170211-63021-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Penthouse  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Magazines
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Exploitation | Mature
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1995
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Penthouse Comix, the international illustrated magazine for men, was published by Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione. This 100 page adult comic magazine features color illustrations and comic stories by some of the top comic illustrators of the time. Issue Number #6 features a cover by Arthur Suydam and work by Gray Morrow, Dove Elliott, Terry Austin, Adam Hughes, Kevin Nowlan and Boris Vallejo, among others.

Product Dimensions: 11 x 9 x 0.3 inches

Categories

Comics | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Magazines | Mature | Throwback Space

