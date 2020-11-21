Share Page Support Us
Big Apple Con Comic Book, Art & Sci-Fi Expo: The National 10th Anniversary 11×17 inch Collector Poster by Arthur Suydam November 18-20, 2005 [D98]

Big Apple Con Comic Book, Art & Sci-Fi Expo: The National 10th Anniversary 11×17 inch Collector Poster by Arthur Suydam November 18-20, 2005 [D98]
View larger

$25.99

$19.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201121-83205-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Big Apple Con Comic Book, Art & Sci-Fi Expo: The National 10th Anniversary 11×17 inch Collector Poster by Arthur Suydam November 18-20, 2005. The event took place at the Penn Plaza Pavilion at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in


Artists: Arthur Suydam

