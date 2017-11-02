Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

$11.99
From Walt Disney Pictures and the vividly creative mind of award-winning director Tim Burton comes the original score to the highly anticipated feature film. The score from Alice In Wonderland, created by Burton’s long time collaborator, Danny Elfman, musically lends a magical, whimsical and imaginative twist on one of the most beloved stories of all time.
- Alice's Theme
Little Alice
Proposal/Down the Hole
Doors
Drink Me
Into The Garden
Alice Reprise #1
Bandersnatched
Finding Absolem
Alice Reprise #2
The Cheshire Cat
Alice And Bayard's Journey
Alice Reprise #3
Alice Escapes
The White Queen
Only A Dream
The Dungeon
Alice Decides
Alice Reprise #4
Going To Battle
The Final Confrontation
Blood Of The Jabberwocky
Alice Returns
Alice Reprise #5 by: Danny Elfman
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 108
Cast: Alan Rickman | Anne Hathaway | Barbara Windsor | Crispin Glover | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Marton Csokas | Matt Lucas | Mia Wasikowska | Michael Sheen | Paul Whitehouse | Stephen Fry
Directors: Tim Burton
Composers: Danny Elfman
