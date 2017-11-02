Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
View larger

$11.99

$8.96


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171102-68093-1
UPC: 050087152451
Part No: D000490002
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Tim Burton  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: March 5, 2010
Item Release Date: March 2, 2010
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Walt Disney Pictures and the vividly creative mind of award-winning director Tim Burton comes the original score to the highly anticipated feature film. The score from Alice In Wonderland, created by Burton’s long time collaborator, Danny Elfman, musically lends a magical, whimsical and imaginative twist on one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Playlists

  • Alice's Theme
    Little Alice
    Proposal/Down the Hole
    Doors
    Drink Me
    Into The Garden
    Alice Reprise #1
    Bandersnatched
    Finding Absolem
    Alice Reprise #2
    The Cheshire Cat
    Alice And Bayard's Journey
    Alice Reprise #3
    Alice Escapes
    The White Queen
    Only A Dream
    The Dungeon
    Alice Decides
    Alice Reprise #4
    Going To Battle
    The Final Confrontation
    Blood Of The Jabberwocky
    Alice Returns
    Alice Reprise #5   by: Danny Elfman

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 108

Cast: Alan Rickman | Anne Hathaway | Barbara Windsor | Crispin Glover | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Marton Csokas | Matt Lucas | Mia Wasikowska | Michael Sheen | Paul Whitehouse | Stephen Fry
Directors: Tim Burton
Composers: Danny Elfman

Related Items

The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Statue
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Elite Series Rey and BB-8 Die Cast Metal Action Figure
Frank Frazetta Beauty and the Beast 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
The Thing Art Book: An Illustrated Celebration of the John Carpenter Masterpiece
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Stan Winston Creatures Earth vs The Spider Quentin Action Figure Creature Feature Collection (2001)

Categories

Adventure | CD | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *