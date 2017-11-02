Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

View larger $11.99 $8.96 - Select Qty - 1 2

From Walt Disney Pictures and the vividly creative mind of award-winning director Tim Burton comes the original score to the highly anticipated feature film. The score from Alice In Wonderland, created by Burton’s long time collaborator, Danny Elfman, musically lends a magical, whimsical and imaginative twist on one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Little Alice

Proposal/Down the Hole

Doors

Drink Me

Into The Garden

Alice Reprise #1

Bandersnatched

Finding Absolem

Alice Reprise #2

The Cheshire Cat

Alice And Bayard's Journey

Alice Reprise #3

Alice Escapes

The White Queen

Only A Dream

The Dungeon

Alice Decides

Alice Reprise #4

Going To Battle

The Final Confrontation

Blood Of The Jabberwocky

Alice Returns

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 108

Cast: Alan Rickman | Anne Hathaway | Barbara Windsor | Crispin Glover | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Marton Csokas | Matt Lucas | Mia Wasikowska | Michael Sheen | Paul Whitehouse | Stephen Fry

Directors: Tim Burton

Composers: Danny Elfman

