Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD

Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
View larger
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD

$24.99

$16.99


3 in stock


DVDSKU: 170418-64520-1
UPC: 841887031721
Part No: PBSDVAMX62905
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Documentary | Drama | Suspense
Studio: PBS
Original U.S. Release: February 14, 2017
Item Release Date: April 18, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shortly before dawn on August 21, 1992, six heavily armed U.S. marshals made their way up to the isolated mountaintop home of Randy and Vicki Weaver and their children on Ruby Ridge in Northern Idaho. Charged with selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns to an undercover agent, Weaver had failed to appear in court and law enforcement was tasked with bringing him in. For months, the Weavers had been holed up on their property with a cache of firearms, including automatic weapons. When the federal agents surveilling the property crossed paths with members of the family, a firefight broke out. The standoff that mesmerized the nation would leave Weaver injured, his wife and son dead, and some convinced that the federal government was out of control. Drawing upon eyewitness accounts, including interviews with Weaver’s daughter, Sara, and federal agents involved in the confrontation, Ruby Ridge is a riveting account of the event that helped give rise to the modern American militia movement.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 60
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: 1


Directors: Barak Goodman

Related Items

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars
X-Rated: The Greatest Adult Movies of All Time
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Ennio Morricone – A Time to Die Limited Edition Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil
The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly

Categories

Crime | Documentary | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | PBS | Suspense

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *