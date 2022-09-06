Superman Comic Book Issue No. 423 1986 Alan Moore, Curt Swan DC Comics 12224

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 423 1986 DC Comics. “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” Art by Curt Swan. Inks by George Pérez. These two issues are the final pre-Crisis Superman issues. Written by Alan Moore. Historic Last Issue. Cover art by Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson.
