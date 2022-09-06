Share Page Support Us
Superman Comic Book Issue No. 423 1986 Alan Moore, Curt Swan DC Comics 12224

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 423 1986 Alan Moore, Curt Swan DC Comics 12224
$14.55
$12.99
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 423 1986 DC Comics. “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” Art by Curt Swan. Inks by George Pérez. These two issues are the final pre-Crisis Superman issues. Written by Alan Moore. Historic Last Issue. Cover art by Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson.

