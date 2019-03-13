Vietnam in HD 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition

View larger $19.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190313-77482-1

UPC: 733961256437

Part No: AAAE256430

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Documentary | History | War

Studio: History / A&E

Item Release Date: December 6, 2011

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Their story is in danger of being lost to history. The men who came home from the Vietnam War represent a second silent generation. These are the men who won every battle in a lost war. Using the same experiential approach to storytelling as WWII in HD, HISTORY gives these veterans a voice. Through a collection of color Vietnam footage never seen by the public from private collections, museums, the US government, veteran’s and news organizations as well as sources from Vietnam, they tell their stories and relive their struggles, courage and fears. This six-hour miniseries spans the massive initial troop build-up in 1965 to the fall of Saigon a decade later. Sound design, using popular music from that era, powerfully evokes the time period and experience.

This 2-disc set presents all 6 episodes in stunning Blu-ray high-definition.

Specifications

Runtime: 2442

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Documentary | History | History / A&E | Movies & TV | War