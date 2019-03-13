Share Page Support Us
Vietnam in HD 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition

Vietnam in HD 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition
Details

Their story is in danger of being lost to history. The men who came home from the Vietnam War represent a second silent generation. These are the men who won every battle in a lost war. Using the same experiential approach to storytelling as WWII in HD, HISTORY gives these veterans a voice. Through a collection of color Vietnam footage never seen by the public from private collections, museums, the US government, veteran’s and news organizations as well as sources from Vietnam, they tell their stories and relive their struggles, courage and fears. This six-hour miniseries spans the massive initial troop build-up in 1965 to the fall of Saigon a decade later. Sound design, using popular music from that era, powerfully evokes the time period and experience.

This 2-disc set presents all 6 episodes in stunning Blu-ray high-definition.

  • Runtime: 2442
  • Number of Discs: 2

