Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold DVD (OOP)

$27.99

$9.90


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170421-64594-1
UPC: 027616902047
ISBN-10: 0-7928-5946-4
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cannon films  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: January 30, 1987
Item Release Date: February 3, 2004
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The item is in great condition, with minor wear from years of storage. The disc is also in great shape.

Cannon Films released this sequel to King Solomon’s Mines in 1987. In the film, Allan Quatermain (Richard Chamberlain) teams up again with Jesse Huston (Sharon Stone) where the discovery of a mysterious old gold piece sends the adventurer seeking his long-lost brother, missing in the wilds of Africa.

Special Features

  • Original Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 100
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 widescreen
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Audio: Stereo Surround

Cast: Aileen Marson | Alex Heyns | Cassandra Peterson | Doghmi Larbi | Fidelis Cheza | Gary Nelson | Henry Silva | James Earl Jones | Martin Rabbett | Philip Boucher | Richard Chamberlain | Robert Donner | Rory Kilalea | Sharon Stone | Stuart Goakes | Themsi Times
Directors: Gary Nelson

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | DVD | Fantasy | MGM | Movies & TV | Throwback Space

