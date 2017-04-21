RARE Don Coscarelli’s The Beastmaster DVD with 16-Page Production Sketch Art Booklet (2001 Anchor Bay OOP)

DVD SKU: 170421-64598-1

UPC: 013131201598

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Don Coscarelli items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy

Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment | MGM

Original U.S. Release: August 20, 1982

Item Release Date: October 23, 2001

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dar, is the son of a king, who is hunted by a priest after his birth and grows up in another family. When he becomes a grown man his new father is murdered by savages and he discovers that he has the ability to communicate with the animals. After that, Dar begins his quest for revenge in this Conan-like movie.

The item is in very good condition, with some wear from years of storage. The sleeve has a few small bends and small tears at the bottom. The booklet and art card are in very good shape, with some corner bends and dings.

Special Features

16-page booklet of original pre-production sketches

Reproduction poster art card

Behind-the-scenes footage

Original production art

Poster and still galleries

Audio commentary with Co-writer/Director Don Coscarelli and Co-writer/Producer Paul Pepperman

Theatrical Trailer

Talent Biographies

Specifications

Runtime: 118

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital Surround EX

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English (DTS ES 6.1)

Cast: Ben Hammer | Billy Jayne | Christine Kellogg | Janet DeMay | Janet Jones | John Amos | Joshua Milrad | Marc Singer | Ralph Strait | Rip Torn | Rod Loomis | Tanya Roberts | Tony Epper | Vanna Bonta

Directors: Don Coscarelli

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Anchor Bay Entertainment | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space