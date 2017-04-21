Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Missing In Action DVD

Missing In Action DVD
View larger
Missing In Action DVD
Missing In Action DVD
Missing In Action DVD

$8.88

$4.50


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170422-64613-1
UPC: 027616850805
Part No: 1000759
ISBN-10: 0-7928-4582-X
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: The Cannon Group  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Thriller | War
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In The Cannon Group cult classic Missing In Action, Colonel Braddock (Chuck Norris) launches a mission deep into the jungles of Vietnam to find the POW camp that he escaped from and free the Americans still being held captive there.

The item is in great condition, with slight signs of wear from storage.

Special Features

  • Theatrical Trailer

Cast: Avi Kleinberger | Chuck Norris | David Tress | Erich Anderson | Ernie Ortega | James Hong | Joseph Carberry | Lenore Kasdorf | M. Emmet Walsh | Pierrino Mascarino | Willie Williams
Directors: Joseph Zito

Related Items

Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Short Sleeve Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Distressed
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
Alien Face Sticker Apparel
McFarlane Toys Spawn Skifell Vanir Warrior Conan the Barbarian Series One Action Figure (2004) Son of Heimdul
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Short Sleeve Apparel
No Retreat No Surrender
The Purge Trilogy 3-Movie Collection with Slipcover
Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *