Missing In Action DVD

$8.88
$4.50
UPC: 027616850805
Part No: 1000759
ISBN-10: 0-7928-4582-X
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: The Cannon Group items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Thriller | War
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In The Cannon Group cult classic Missing In Action, Colonel Braddock (Chuck Norris) launches a mission deep into the jungles of Vietnam to find the POW camp that he escaped from and free the Americans still being held captive there.
The item is in great condition, with slight signs of wear from storage.
Special Features
- Theatrical Trailer
Cast: Avi Kleinberger | Chuck Norris | David Tress | Erich Anderson | Ernie Ortega | James Hong | Joseph Carberry | Lenore Kasdorf | M. Emmet Walsh | Pierrino Mascarino | Willie Williams
Directors: Joseph Zito
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space | War