Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie

Martial arts sensation Jet Li teams with hip-hop star DMX in this action-packed adventure of a Taiwanese intelligence agent who finds himself uneasily allied with the leader of a crew of highly skilled thieves.When streetwise criminal Tony Fait (DMX) comes fist to fist with Su (Li), the two discover they have a common enemy: the rogue agent whom Su is pursuing has kidnapped Fait’s daughter. As ransom, the kidnapper demands a stash of black diamonds that Fait and his crew have stolen–but he wants the stones as part of a conspiracy to distribute a deadly new weapon of war. Now, no holds are barred in a battle from the Cradle 2 the Grave.

DMX Music Video "X Gon' Give It To Ya"

Ultimate Fighting Champions: Profiles of the movie's martial artists

Choreography of the Camera: Multi-angle fight sequence

The Descender Rig: New camera invention developed for this film

2 hidden featurettes: Time Lapse Montage and Rear Projection

Theatrical Trailer

Interactive Menus

Cast/Director/Writer Film Highlights

Scene Access

Enhanced features for your DVD-Rom PC

Runtime: 101

Region: 1

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Language: English, French

Aspect Ratio: widescreen

Cast: Andre Ware | Anthony Anderson | Beth Gains | Chic Daniel | Daniel Dae Kim | DMX | Doc' Newman | Doug Spearman | Drag-On | Gabrielle Union | Gwen McGee | Hari Dhillon | Hector Echavarria | Jake Muxworthy | James Hart | Jet Li | John Dohle | Johnny Nguyen | Julie du Page | Kelly Hu | Larry Joshua | Lester Speight | Marcus Young | Mark Dacascos | Martin Klebba | Matt Baker | Maximilian A. Mastrangelo | Michael Desante | Michael Jace | Paige Hurd | Paolo Mastropietro | Paolo Seganti | Peter J. Lucas | Randy Couture | Richard Trapp | Ron Yuan | Roxana Brusso | Sean Cory | Shawn Hollinger | Stephen Quadros | Theodore Touré Johnson Jr. | Tim Storms | Tito Ortiz | Tom Arnold | Tom McCleister | Wiley M. Pickett | Woon Young Park

Directors: Andrzej Bartkowiak

