Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie

Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie
View larger
Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie
Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie
Cradle 2 the Grave DVD Jet Li & DMX Martial Arts Action Movie

$4.00

$2.50


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170422-64617-1
UPC: 085392341122
ISBN-10: 0-7907-7260-4
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Martial Arts | Thriller
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: February 28, 2003
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Martial arts sensation Jet Li teams with hip-hop star DMX in this action-packed adventure of a Taiwanese intelligence agent who finds himself uneasily allied with the leader of a crew of highly skilled thieves.When streetwise criminal Tony Fait (DMX) comes fist to fist with Su (Li), the two discover they have a common enemy: the rogue agent whom Su is pursuing has kidnapped Fait’s daughter. As ransom, the kidnapper demands a stash of black diamonds that Fait and his crew have stolen–but he wants the stones as part of a conspiracy to distribute a deadly new weapon of war. Now, no holds are barred in a battle from the Cradle 2 the Grave.

The item is in great condition, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends and creases in the packaging.

Special Features

  • DMX Music Video "X Gon' Give It To Ya"
  • Ultimate Fighting Champions: Profiles of the movie's martial artists
  • Choreography of the Camera: Multi-angle fight sequence
  • The Descender Rig: New camera invention developed for this film
  • 2 hidden featurettes: Time Lapse Montage and Rear Projection
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Interactive Menus
  • Cast/Director/Writer Film Highlights
  • Scene Access
  • Enhanced features for your DVD-Rom PC

Specifications

  • Runtime: 101
  • Region: 1
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Language: English, French
  • Aspect Ratio: widescreen

Cast: Andre Ware | Anthony Anderson | Beth Gains | Chic Daniel | Daniel Dae Kim | DMX | Doc' Newman | Doug Spearman | Drag-On | Gabrielle Union | Gwen McGee | Hari Dhillon | Hector Echavarria | Jake Muxworthy | James Hart | Jet Li | John Dohle | Johnny Nguyen | Julie du Page | Kelly Hu | Larry Joshua | Lester Speight | Marcus Young | Mark Dacascos | Martin Klebba | Matt Baker | Maximilian A. Mastrangelo | Michael Desante | Michael Jace | Paige Hurd | Paolo Mastropietro | Paolo Seganti | Peter J. Lucas | Randy Couture | Richard Trapp | Ron Yuan | Roxana Brusso | Sean Cory | Shawn Hollinger | Stephen Quadros | Theodore Touré Johnson Jr. | Tim Storms | Tito Ortiz | Tom Arnold | Tom McCleister | Wiley M. Pickett | Woon Young Park
Directors: Andrzej Bartkowiak

Related Items

Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Short Sleeve Apparel
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy (2000)
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Alien Creature Feature Youth and Childrens Apparel
Exterminator 2
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front Printed Apparel
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Limited Edition Ultra-Action Figures Gate Keeper Series 8
Takashi Miike’s Dead or Alive Trilogy – Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive 2: Birds, Dead or Alive: Final 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray
EXTREMELY RARE Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Jonnie in Learning Chair with History Book and Psychlo Blaster (1999)
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Crime | Drama | DVD | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thriller | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *