Dark Days DVD

DVD SKU: 170422-64621-1

UPC: 07460127496

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Documentary | Suspense

Studio: SONY Music | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: January 27, 2000

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For years, a homeless community took root in a train tunnel beneath New York City, braving dangerous conditions and perpetual night. Dark Days explores this surprisingly domestic subterranean world, unearthing a way of life unimaginable to those above. Through stories simultaneously heartbreaking, hilarious, intimate, and off the cuff, tunnel dwellers reveal their reasons for taking refuge and their struggle to survive underground. Filmed in striking black and white with a crew comprised of the tunnel’s inhabitants and scored by legendary turntablist DJ Shadow (Endtroducing), Dark Days remains a soulful and enduring document of life on the fringe.

The item is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage.

Special Features

The Making of Dark Days: A 45 minute documentary that includes interviews with director Marc Singer, DJ Shadow, Ben Freedman and more

Commentary by Marc Singer

Never-before-seen footage, including 15 additional scenes with notes by director Marc Singer

The history of the NYC Subway Tunnels

"Life After the Tunnel" a follow-up by Marc Singer

Crew Biographies

Scene Access

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 84

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Related Items

Categories

Documentary | DVD | Movies & TV | SONY Music | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment | Suspense