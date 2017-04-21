Dark Days DVD

$14.99
$6.90
UPC: 07460127496
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Suspense
Studio: SONY Music | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: January 27, 2000
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For years, a homeless community took root in a train tunnel beneath New York City, braving dangerous conditions and perpetual night. Dark Days explores this surprisingly domestic subterranean world, unearthing a way of life unimaginable to those above. Through stories simultaneously heartbreaking, hilarious, intimate, and off the cuff, tunnel dwellers reveal their reasons for taking refuge and their struggle to survive underground. Filmed in striking black and white with a crew comprised of the tunnel’s inhabitants and scored by legendary turntablist DJ Shadow (Endtroducing), Dark Days remains a soulful and enduring document of life on the fringe.
The item is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage.
Special Features
- The Making of Dark Days: A 45 minute documentary that includes interviews with director Marc Singer, DJ Shadow, Ben Freedman and more
- Commentary by Marc Singer
- Never-before-seen footage, including 15 additional scenes with notes by director Marc Singer
- The history of the NYC Subway Tunnels
- "Life After the Tunnel" a follow-up by Marc Singer
- Crew Biographies
- Scene Access
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 84
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround
Related Items
Categories
Documentary | DVD | Movies & TV | SONY Music | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment | Suspense