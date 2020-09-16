Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

George Carlin: Indecent Exposure Some of the Best of Original Vinyl Edition (1978)

George Carlin: Indecent Exposure Some of the Best of Original Vinyl Edition (1978)
View larger

$36.99

$25.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200916-81941-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: George Carlin  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Mature
Studio: Atlantic Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

George Carlin: Indecent Exposure Some of the Best of Original Vinyl Edition (1978). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: George Carlin

Related Items

Shaun of the Dead Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray [A83]
Absolute Disney Music Collection Volume 1
Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Crew of Characters 34 X 22 inch Game Poster
Playboy Magazine Holiday Anniversary Issue (January 1970) [1143]
Tales From the Hood Limited Edition Shout Factory 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2017)
Great Hollywood Movies Hardcover Edition (1983)
Heavy Metal Magazine Fluorescent Black (Vol. 32 #6 July 2008) SIGNED by M.F. Wilson and Nathan Fox
Mad Magazine San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition (July 2008)
Playboy Magazine (September 1976) Kurt Vonnegut Jr, Watergate Conspiracy [86009]
The Movies: Revised and Updated 1st Paperback Edition (1970) [1931135]

Categories

Atlantic Records | Comedy | Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *