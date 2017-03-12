DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Limited Edition of 3500 (#0542) Based on Neal Adams Art Sculpted by Jason “Spyda” Adams

$211.00
Details
For sale is a DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Based on the art work of comic artist Neal Adams Art and Sculpted by Jason “Spyda” Adams. This is #0542 out of a limited edition of 3,500.
The item is in mint condition and has only been removed from the box to shoot these reference photos. The box is in very good condition and has some wear from storage, along with a few creases and corner dings.
Measures Approximately 6.75″ tall 8″ wide and 6.5″ deep.
