Steven Universe: The Movie Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2019)

$28.99

$25.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200220-80523-1
UPC: 794043201868
Part No: 20186W
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: September 2, 2019
Item Release Date: November 15, 2019
Rating: TV-PG
Details

In his first musical TV movie, Steven Universe thinks his time defending the Earth is over. But when a new gem comes to Beach City seeking revenge, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet. Based on the fan-favorite Cartoon Network television series, Steven Universe: The Movie features music by series creator Rebecca Sugar and showcases musical collaborations from the animated musical television film Steven Universe. The soundtrack features contributions from an all-star lineup of multiple award-winning artists including Chance The Rapper, Estelle, Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Gallant, Aimee Mann, and much more. An early single, True Kinda Love, was released to massive fanfare at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Steven Universe, a 2018 Peabody Award and 2019 GLAAD Media Award recipient, follows Steven and the Crystal Gems, a team of magical aliens who fight to protect the planet Earth.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Estelle | Michaela Dietz | Zach Callison
Directors: Rebecca Sugar
Project Name: Steven Universe: The Movie

