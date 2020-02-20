Don’t Go In The House Deluxe Edition Steel and Smoke Swirl Vinyl (2020)

Vinyl SKU: 200220-80527-1

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror

Studio: Waxwork

Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980

Item Release Date: March 6, 2020

Rating: R

Details

Waxwork Records presents the debut release of the Don’t Go In The House Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the very first time in any format, the complete soundtrack by composer Richard Einhorn (Shock Waves, The Prowler) come to vinyl as a deluxe double LP package. Don’t Go In The House is a 1979 American slasher / psychological horror movie that follows the character Donald Kohler who was abused by his mother starting from an early age. Donald become obsessed with fire, and after his mother’s death, he begins a killing spree by abducting women, taking them home, and burning them alive. The film is a chilling and gruesome grindhouse favorite that was regularly screened on the infamous early 1980’s 42nd Street movie theater strip in NYC.

The soundtrack by Richard Einhorn features the composer’s known minimal electronic scoring style which implements early, analog synthesizers fused with dissonant, haunting sound design. Waxwork’s debut soundtrack release to Don’t Go In The House features the complete film music composed by Richard Einhorn, and also includes additional and unused music scored for the film by Einhorn that has is previously unreleased. All sourced from the original 1979 master tapes.

Album features include 2xLP 180 gram “Steel and Smoke” colored vinyl, new art by Marc Schoenbach, deluxe packaging, old style gatefold jackets with satin coating, and re-mastered audio from the original analog master tapes.

Special Features

First Release Ever In Any Format

2xLP 180 Gram Steel and Smoke Colored Vinyl

Art by Marc Schoenbach

Deluxe Gatefold Packaging

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bill Ricci | Charles Bonet | Dan Grimaldi | Robert Carnegie

Directors: Joseph Ellison

Project Name: Don't Go In The House

Composers: Richard Einhorn

