New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Winning Coverage, Eli Manning Giants vs. New England Patriots (Feb. 8, 2012) [J51]

New York Daily News Insert – Super Bowl XLVI Winning Coverage, Eli Manning Giants vs. New England Patriots (February 8, 2012). The Super Bowl 46 football game between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion New York Giants and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots was played on February 5, 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Giants defeated the Patriots by the score of 21–17.

