Oldies But Goodies Volume 8 Original Vinyl Edition OSRLPS8858 [J47]

View larger $18.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201024-82589-1

Part No: CSRLPS8858

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Oldies But Goodies Volume 8 Original Vinyl Edition OSRLPS8858. More original recordings of the greatest rock n’ roll hits of all time.

The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Contributors: Bobby Darin | Carlo Thomas | Dale and Grace | Ernie Fields | Ernie Freeman | Inez Foxx | Ritchie Valens | Terry Stafford | The Blue Jays | The Coasters | The Dixie Cups | Troy Shondell

Related Items

Categories

Music Videos | Musical