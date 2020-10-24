Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Oldies But Goodies Volume 8 Original Vinyl Edition OSRLPS8858 [J47]

Oldies But Goodies Volume 8 Original Vinyl Edition OSRLPS8858 [J47]
View larger

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201024-82589-1
Part No: CSRLPS8858
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Oldies But Goodies Volume 8 Original Vinyl Edition OSRLPS8858. More original recordings of the greatest rock n’ roll hits of all time.

The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Contributors: Bobby Darin | Carlo Thomas | Dale and Grace | Ernie Fields | Ernie Freeman | Inez Foxx | Ritchie Valens | Terry Stafford | The Blue Jays | The Coasters | The Dixie Cups | Troy Shondell

Related Items

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Edition
Ohio Players Gold Vinyl Edition SRM-1-1122 (1976)
The All-American Rejects CD
Harrington Street: An Anecdotal Personal History in Words and Pictures by Jerry Garcia
Culture Club Colour by Numbers including Karma Chameleon Original Vinyl Edition (1983)
A Face in the Crowd Movie Tie-In Edition Bantam A1635 (June 1957) [193135]
U2 April 3rd Reunion Arena Dallas, Texas – Bob Masse 13×24 inch Music Concert Poster
The Fabulous Baker Boys Original Soundtrack – Music by Dave Grusin
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
Johnny Cash at Folsom and San Quentin Hardcover Edition (2018)

Categories

Music Videos | Musical