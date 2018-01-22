The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit

LEGO Set SKU: 180123-70097-1

UPC: 673419267786

Part No: 6175834

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: February 10, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Stop Bane and Mutant leader toxic attacks with Batman in this exciting the LEGO BATMAN MOVIE: Bane toxic truck attack set, including bane’s toxic truck, batman’s whirly-bat flyer and a toxic waste mini-build with explode function. The six-wheel truck features rear four-wheel suspension and a mounted six-stud rapid shooter and detachable toxic tank element. This high-octane building toy includes two mini figures, a big figure and assorted play-inspiring weapons and accessory elements including Batman Batarang, Mutant leader torch and bane’s Venom backpack.

This is a brand new and sealed item. The image with the piece outside of the box and built is a stock photo for reference only.

Specifications

Size: 15 x 10.3 x 2.2 in

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Conan O'Brien | Eddie Izzard | Jenny Slate | Michael Cera | Ralph Fiennes | Rosario Dawson | Susan Bennett | Will Arnett | Zach Galifianakis | Zoe Kravitz

Directors: Chris McKay

Project Name: The LEGO Batman Movie

Characters: Bane | Batman

