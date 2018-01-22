Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit

The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit
View larger
The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit
The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit
The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit

$49.99

$34.99


1 in stock


LEGO SetSKU: 180123-70097-1
UPC: 673419267786
Part No: 6175834
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | Billy Dee Williams | Rosario Dawson  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: February 10, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Stop Bane and Mutant leader toxic attacks with Batman in this exciting the LEGO BATMAN MOVIE: Bane toxic truck attack set, including bane’s toxic truck, batman’s whirly-bat flyer and a toxic waste mini-build with explode function. The six-wheel truck features rear four-wheel suspension and a mounted six-stud rapid shooter and detachable toxic tank element. This high-octane building toy includes two mini figures, a big figure and assorted play-inspiring weapons and accessory elements including Batman Batarang, Mutant leader torch and bane’s Venom backpack.

This is a brand new and sealed item. The image with the piece outside of the box and built is a stock photo for reference only.

Specifications

  • Size: 15 x 10.3 x 2.2 in

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Conan O'Brien | Eddie Izzard | Jenny Slate | Michael Cera | Ralph Fiennes | Rosario Dawson | Susan Bennett | Will Arnett | Zach Galifianakis | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: Chris McKay
Project Name: The LEGO Batman Movie
Characters: Bane | Batman

Related Items

The Warriors 36 x 24 Inch Painted Horizontal Movie Poster
Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | DC Entertainment | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *