Charley Pride Original There’s A Little Bit of Hank in Me Album Sleeve (1980) [L83] (SLEEVE ONLY)

View larger $9.99

$5.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Record Sleeve

SKU: 210328-85953-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Charley Pride Original There’s A Little Bit of Hank in Me Album Sleeve (1980). Features a printed signature by Charley Pride. This is the sleeve only, no record.

Item is in very good shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 12x12 in

Related Items