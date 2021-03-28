Share Page Support Us
Charley Pride Original There’s A Little Bit of Hank in Me Album Sleeve (1980) [L83] (SLEEVE ONLY)

Charley Pride Original There’s A Little Bit of Hank in Me Album Sleeve (1980) [L83] (SLEEVE ONLY)
$9.99
$5.99
1 in stock
Record Sleeve
SKU: 210328-85953-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Charley Pride Original There’s A Little Bit of Hank in Me Album Sleeve (1980). Features a printed signature by Charley Pride. This is the sleeve only, no record.

Item is in very good shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x12 in
