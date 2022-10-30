Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player J76

Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player J76
View larger
Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player J76
$32.97
$29.97
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221030-103706
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player

– Buck Owens and His Buckeroos Together Again/My Heart Skips a Beat Vinyl Edition
– Roll Out the Red Carpet For Buck Owens and His Buckeroos Vinyl Edition
– Buck Owens The Guitar Player Accompanied by the Buckeroos Vinyl Edition

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition
Frank Sinatra Cycles Vinyl Edition Reprise Records FS1027 (1968) [A73]
Humanoids from the Deep Original Soundtrack by James Horner
TRON: Legacy Daft Punk 2-LP Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack
Galaxy Quest Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Limited Galaxy Blue Vinyl Edition (2019)
Miles Davis A Tribute to Jack Johnson Vinyl Edition
Basket Case Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Big Trouble in Little China Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack)
Thor: Ragnarok – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Mark Mothersbaugh
VinylSKU: 221030-103706
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.