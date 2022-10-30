Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player J76

View larger $32.97

$29.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 221030-103706

Weight: 1.9 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 3 Buck Owens Buckeroos Vinyl Editions Together Again, Roll Out the Red Carpet and Guitar Player

– Buck Owens and His Buckeroos Together Again/My Heart Skips a Beat Vinyl Edition

– Roll Out the Red Carpet For Buck Owens and His Buckeroos Vinyl Edition

– Buck Owens The Guitar Player Accompanied by the Buckeroos Vinyl Edition

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items