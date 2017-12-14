Twitter
The Clash – London Calling Album 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

Details

British punk rock group The Clash released their third album, London Calling, in the UK in December of 1979. London Calling earned the group popularity in the United States when it was released here the following month. It was declared the best album of the 1980s a decade later by Rolling Stone Magazine. For most of their recording career, the Clash consisted of Joe Strummer (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Mick Jones (lead guitar, lead vocals), Paul Simonon (bass guitar, vocals) and Nicky “Topper” Headon (drums, percussion).

This limited color poster immortalizes this seminal album for fans of the group.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: the Clash
Artists: Joe Strummer | Mick Jones | Nicky "Topper" Headon | Paul Simonon

