Michael Jackson Album Covers 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171214-68986-1

Part No: P1633

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This striking music poster features the albums of pop icon Michael Jackson Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), Bad (1987), Invincible (2001) and many others. The poster also has the tagline “Michael Jackson: King of Pop.”

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Subject: Michael Jackson

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints