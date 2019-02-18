Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman

Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
View larger
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman

$29.99

$23.97


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 190218-77302-1
UPC: 801310982617
Part No: 98261
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Jada Toys
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From The Dark Knight comes Batman’s super-vehicle, tumbler! Featuring a die-cast body and rubber tires, this 1: 24 scale Batmobile is a must have in any collection! Included is a 2.75″ Batman figure. Whether on the streets or off-road, the Batmobile is formidable in all kinds of terrain! Collect them all today.

Images of the item outside of the box are stock photos for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 3 x 1.5 in
  • Material: Die-cast

Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Anthony Michael Hall | Chin Han | Christian Bale | Cillian Murphy | Eric Roberts | Gary Oldman | Heath Ledger | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Michael Caine | Monique Gabriela Curnen | Morgan Freeman | Nestor Carbonell | Ritchie Coster | Ron Dean
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Project Name: The Dark Knight
Characters: Batman

Related Items

Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire (2003)
The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
The Silver Screen Gang (Hollywood Chapter) Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster
Mifune: The Last Samurai
Bram Stoker’s Shadow Builder Special Collector’s Edition
Heroes Two (a.k.a. Kung Fu Invaders) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1974)
The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hardcover Edition
Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Jada Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *