Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman

$29.99
$23.97
UPC: 801310982617
Part No: 98261
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Batman items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Jada Toys
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From The Dark Knight comes Batman’s super-vehicle, tumbler! Featuring a die-cast body and rubber tires, this 1: 24 scale Batmobile is a must have in any collection! Included is a 2.75″ Batman figure. Whether on the streets or off-road, the Batmobile is formidable in all kinds of terrain! Collect them all today.
Images of the item outside of the box are stock photos for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.
Specifications
- Size: 8.5 x 3 x 1.5 in
- Material: Die-cast
Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Anthony Michael Hall | Chin Han | Christian Bale | Cillian Murphy | Eric Roberts | Gary Oldman | Heath Ledger | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Michael Caine | Monique Gabriela Curnen | Morgan Freeman | Nestor Carbonell | Ritchie Coster | Ron Dean
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Project Name: The Dark Knight
Characters: Batman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Jada Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures