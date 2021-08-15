Share Page Support Us
Cinescape Insider Magazine (October 1998) Star Wars Special Collector’s Issue [677]

Cinescape Insider Magazine (October 1998) Star Wars Special Collector’s Issue [677]
$19.99
$15.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 210815-88412-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Cinescape Insider Magazine (October 1998) Star Wars Special Collector’s Issue, David Prowse Interview, Robot Renaissance.

Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

