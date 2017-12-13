The Evil Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $14.98 $11.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Filmmaker Sam Raimi wrote and directed The Evil Dead, a cult classic tale centering on five friends that travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons. Bruce Campbell became a horror convention favorite because of his portrayal of ‘Ash’ Williams and this iconic poster image, featuring a hand rising out of the ground to choke a helpless female victim, invokes fear to this day.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Betsy Baker | Bruce Campbell | Ellen Sandweiss | Richard DeManincor | Ted Raimi | Theresa Tilly

Directors: Sam Raimi

Project Name: The Evil Dead

