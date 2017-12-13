Twitter
The Evil Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

The Evil Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
View larger

$14.98

$11.98


8 in stock


PosterSKU: 171214-68977-1
Part No: 42865BR 3160
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bruce Campbell | Sam Raimi  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1981
Rating: NC-17
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Filmmaker Sam Raimi wrote and directed The Evil Dead, a cult classic tale centering on five friends that travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons. Bruce Campbell became a horror convention favorite because of his portrayal of ‘Ash’ Williams and this iconic poster image, featuring a hand rising out of the ground to choke a helpless female victim, invokes fear to this day.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Betsy Baker | Bruce Campbell | Ellen Sandweiss | Richard DeManincor | Ted Raimi | Theresa Tilly
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: The Evil Dead

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | New Line Cinema | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space

