Super Friends Team 22 x 34 inch TV Series Poster

PosterSKU: 171214-68979-1
Part No: P4218
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Buddy Films | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1973
Details

Gardner Fox created Super Friends, bringing together the greatest of the DC Comics superheroes, who work together in order to uphold law and justice, along with the help of some young proteges. Some of the main characters in the Super Friends include Superman, Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and other members of the DC Universe.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375x34 in

Cast: Casey Kasem | Danny Dark | Frank Welker | Norman Alden | Olan Soule | Shannon Farnon | Ted Knight
Project Name: Super Friends
Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Robin | Superman | Wonder Woman
Creators: Gardner Fox

