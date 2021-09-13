DC Comics Batman Sticky Note Collection

- Characters Batman
- Product Types: Notebooks | Sticky Note Pads
- Lines: Back To School
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment | Insight Editions
- Product Release Date: September 24, 2019
- More: Batman
Get organized with this super powered sticky notepad collection, inspired by DC Comics’ legendary Gotham City superhero BATMAN. Featuring six unique die-cut sticky notepads, this collection is perfect for jotting down notes, writing lists, scribbling reminders, and showing your appreciation for the greatest detective in Gotham City.
Specifications
- Size: 3 x 0.5 x 5.3 in
- Material: Paper
- Pages: 150
- Language: English
