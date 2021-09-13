Share Page Support Us
DC Comics Batman Sticky Note Collection
$7.99
$7.69
10 in stock
stk
SKU: 210913-88710-1
UPC: 9781683838180
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

Get organized with this super powered sticky notepad collection, inspired by DC Comics’ legendary Gotham City superhero BATMAN. Featuring six unique die-cut sticky notepads, this collection is perfect for jotting down notes, writing lists, scribbling reminders, and showing your appreciation for the greatest detective in Gotham City.

Specifications

  • Size: 3 x 0.5 x 5.3 in
  • Material: Paper
  • Pages: 150
  • Language: English
