The Anime Encyclopedia: A Guide to Japanese Animation Since 1917, Revised and Expanded Edition (2006)

$29.95
$15.99
UPC: 9781933330105
ISBN-10: 1933330104
ISBN-13: 978-1933330105
Weight: 4 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The world’s most comprehensive book on anime and anime culture. This volume is completely revised, expanded and updated with more than 1,000 new entries and hundreds of new critical reviews. Covering almost a century of industry history with authority and wit, the authors reveal both the milestones and minutiae of the expansive, influential art of anime.
The item is in great condition, with a few corner dings and slight edge wear.
Special Features
- Over 3,000 entries, including separate listings for studios, creators and anime history
- More than 150 screen captures and illustrations
- Titles in English and Japanese
- Fully indexed and cross-referenced
- For both anime newcomers and battle-hardened otaku
Specifications
- Pages: 867
- Size: 7 x 0.8 x 9 in
Authors: Helen McCarthy | Jonathan Clements
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press | The Museum of Fantastic Art