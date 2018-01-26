The Anime Encyclopedia: A Guide to Japanese Animation Since 1917, Revised and Expanded Edition (2006)

Book SKU: 180126-70219-1

Details

The world’s most comprehensive book on anime and anime culture. This volume is completely revised, expanded and updated with more than 1,000 new entries and hundreds of new critical reviews. Covering almost a century of industry history with authority and wit, the authors reveal both the milestones and minutiae of the expansive, influential art of anime.

The item is in great condition, with a few corner dings and slight edge wear.

Special Features

Over 3,000 entries, including separate listings for studios, creators and anime history

More than 150 screen captures and illustrations

Titles in English and Japanese

Fully indexed and cross-referenced

For both anime newcomers and battle-hardened otaku

Specifications

Pages: 867

Size: 7 x 0.8 x 9 in



Authors: Helen McCarthy | Jonathan Clements

