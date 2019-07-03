View larger $98.99 $57.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190703-78371-1

ISBN-10: 088162151x

Weight: 3.04 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | History

Studio: Salem House

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 160

Language: English



Authors: John Kobal | John Russell Taylor

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Hardcover Books | History | Salem House