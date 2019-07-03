Share Page Support Us
Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986)

View larger

$98.99

$57.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190703-78371-1
ISBN-10: 088162151x
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | History
Studio: Salem House
Details

Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 160
  • Language: English


Authors: John Kobal | John Russell Taylor

