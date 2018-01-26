Twitter
Mycroft Holmes 1st Edition signed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse (Hardcover, 2015)

$109.99

$68.99


1 in stock


Signed BookSKU: 180126-70204-1
UPC: 9781783291533
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | History | Mystery
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: September 22, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This hardcover copy of Mycroft Holmes was autographed by authors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse at an event in Los Angeles, California, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove Mall. There is a photo from the event included in this listing for reference.

Fresh out of Cambridge University, the young Mycroft Holmes is already making a name for himself in government, working for the Secretary of State for War. Yet this most British of civil servants has strong ties to the faraway island of Trinidad, the birthplace of his best friend, Cyrus Douglas, a man of African descent, and where his fiancée Georgiana Sutton was raised.

Mycroft’s comfortable existence is overturned when Douglas receives troubling reports from home. There are rumors of mysterious disappearances, strange footprints in the sand, and spirits enticing children to their deaths, their bodies found drained of blood. Upon hearing the news, Georgiana abruptly departs for Trinidad. Near panic, Mycroft convinces Douglas that they should follow her, drawing the two men into a web of dark secrets that grows more treacherous with each step they take…

Written by NBA superstar Kareem Abdul- Jabbar and screenwriter Anna Waterhouse, Mycroft Holmes reveals the untold story of Sherlock Holmes’s older brother. This harrowing adventure changed his life, and set the stage for the man Mycroft would become: founder of the famous Diogenes Club and the hidden power behind the British government.

Specifications

  • Pages: 336


Authors: Anna Waterhouse | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Characters: Mycroft Holmes

