Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl (2013)

Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1962
Item Release Date: February 19, 2013
Rating: PG
Details
Vinyl Remastered 180 gram edition from analog source by Ron McMaster at Capitol Records. Features Music From Dr. No: The First James Bond Film Adventure. The Dr. No Soundtrack to Ian Fleming’s 007 James Bond film of the same name was originally issued in 1963, although the film was released in June 1962. The original “James Bond Theme” was written by Monty Norman. Although John Barry arranged the theme, he was uncredited except for his orchestra playing the final piece. Musicians to perform on this soundtrack include John Barry’s orchestra, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, Norman’s wife Diana Coupland (although she was uncredited), Ernest Ranglin on guitar, and Carlos Malcolm.
Playlists
- Side One
- James Bond Theme
- Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice]
- Jamaican Rock
- Jump Up!
- Audio Bongo
- Under the Mango Tree
- Twisting with James [a.k.a. James Bond Twist]
- Under the Mango Tree #2 [a.k.a. Jamaica Jazz]
- Side Two
- Jump Up! #2
- Dr. No's Fantasy
- Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice] #2
- The Island Speaks
- Under the Mango Tree #4
- The Boys Chase
- Dr. No's Theme
- The James Bond Theme
- Love at Last
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Eunice Gayson | Jack Lord | John Kitzmiller | Joseph Wiseman | Lois Maxwell | Peter Burton | Sean Connery | Ursula Andress | Zena Marshall
Directors: Terence Young
Contributors: Byron Lee & the Dragonaires | John Barry | Monty Norman
