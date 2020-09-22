Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl (2013)

View larger $25.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Vinyl Remastered 180 gram edition from analog source by Ron McMaster at Capitol Records. Features Music From Dr. No: The First James Bond Film Adventure. The Dr. No Soundtrack to Ian Fleming’s 007 James Bond film of the same name was originally issued in 1963, although the film was released in June 1962. The original “James Bond Theme” was written by Monty Norman. Although John Barry arranged the theme, he was uncredited except for his orchestra playing the final piece. Musicians to perform on this soundtrack include John Barry’s orchestra, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, Norman’s wife Diana Coupland (although she was uncredited), Ernest Ranglin on guitar, and Carlos Malcolm.

Playlists

Side One

James Bond Theme

Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice]

Jamaican Rock

Jump Up!

Audio Bongo

Under the Mango Tree

Twisting with James [a.k.a. James Bond Twist]

Under the Mango Tree #2 [a.k.a. Jamaica Jazz]

Side Two

Jump Up! #2

Dr. No's Fantasy

Kingston Calypso [Three Blind Mice] #2

The Island Speaks

Under the Mango Tree #4

The Boys Chase

Dr. No's Theme

The James Bond Theme

Love at Last

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Eunice Gayson | Jack Lord | John Kitzmiller | Joseph Wiseman | Lois Maxwell | Peter Burton | Sean Connery | Ursula Andress | Zena Marshall

Directors: Terence Young

Contributors: Byron Lee & the Dragonaires | John Barry | Monty Norman

