Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Infant Care Publication No. 8 U.S. Dept of Labor Children’s Bureau (1932)

Infant Care Publication No. 8 U.S. Dept of Labor Children’s Bureau (1932)
View larger

$20.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200103-79917-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Drama | Family | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Infant Care Publication No. 8 U.S. Dept of Labor Children’s Bureau (1932).

The item is in good condition with wear, bends, tears and creases. See photos for details.

Related Items

Rand McNally The Atlas of the Universe
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
The Bloodthirsty Trilogy – The Vampire Doll, Lake of Dracula, Evil of Dracula Special Edition Blu-ray
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #72
Rolling Stone Magazine Dr. Dre and Ice Cube Portrait 22 x 34 inch Cover Poster + Magazine Subscription
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
The Animatrix DVD
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Bloodsport 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1988)

Categories

Drama | Family | History | Magazines & Newspapers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *