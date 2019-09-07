Share Page Support Us
Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham [86029]

Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham [86029]
View larger

$25.00

$16.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190907-78888-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: January 1, 1977
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham.

The item has bends, creases, edge wear and wear on the cover. See photos for details.


Publication: Guitar Player
Subject: Frank Zappa | Freddie King | Lindsey Buckingham

