Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham [86029]

View larger $25.00 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190907-78888-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Item Release Date: January 1, 1977

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham.

The item has bends, creases, edge wear and wear on the cover. See photos for details.



Publication: Guitar Player

Subject: Frank Zappa | Freddie King | Lindsey Buckingham

Related Items

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Music Videos | Musical