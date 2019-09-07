Guns N Roses: Lowlife in the Fast Lane Paperback Edition (1991) [86028]

View larger $25.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190907-78886-1

ISBN-10: 0711927936

ISBN-13: 9780711927933

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Omnibus Press

Item Release Date: June 1, 1991

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guns N Roses: Lowlife in the Fast Lane Paperback Edition (1991).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 80

Size: 9.2 x 0.2 x 11.5 in

Language: English

Related Items

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Music Videos | Musical | Omnibus Press