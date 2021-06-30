The Good Heart (2009) Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster SIGNED by Paul Dano

- Cast: Alice Olivia Clarke | Bill Buell | Brian Cox | Clark Middleton | Ed Wheeler | Paul Dano | Sonnie Brown | Stephen McKinley Henderson | Susan Blommaert
- Directors: Dagur Kári
- Project Name Susan Blommaert
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Magnolia
- More: Brian Cox | Paul Dano
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
The Good Heart Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster Autographed by Paul Dano. Magnolia Pictures used these as promotional items to promote the U.S. release of the film in 2009.
Item has some wear, small tears and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 27x40 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alice Olivia Clarke | Bill Buell | Brian Cox | Clark Middleton | Dagur Kári | Ed Wheeler | Paul Dano | Sonnie Brown | Stephen McKinley Henderson | Susan Blommaert
- Shows / Movies: The Good Heart
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Studios / Manufacturers: Magnolia
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original