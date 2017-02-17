Original Moonraker U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1979)

Photo Still Set SKU: 170217-63130-1

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New

View All: James Bond | Roger Moore items

Product Types: Art & Prints | Lobby Cards

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Thriller

Studio: SQP

Original U.S. Release: June 29, 1979

Rating: PG

Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These are original 8 x 10 inch U.S. lobby card sets for the James Bond action adventure film Moonraker, starring Roger Moore as the ultimate British spy and directed by Lewis Gilbert, who also directed You Only Live Twice and The Spy Who Loved Me. The sets are in excellent condition and have been stored for many years, so there may be some slight creasing or corner folds from storage.

These lobby card still photo sets were published by Fenited Publishing Corp. in 1979, under license from Danjaq.

In Ian Fleming’s Moonraker, James Bond investigates the mid-air theft of a space shuttle and discovers a plot to commit global genocide by the evil Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale). Moonraker also features Lois Chiles as Bond’s main love interest, who’s unforgettable name – Holly Goodhead – had me wondering the entire way through the movie. Richard Kiel also makes his second appearance in a James Bond film as the hired killer “Jaws,” having also played the character in 1977 adaptation of The Spy Who Loved Me.

The complete cast of Moonraker includes Roger Moore as James Bond, Lois Chiles as Holly Goodhead, Michael Lonsdale as Hugo Drax, Richard Kiel as Jaws, Corinne Cléry as Corinne Dufour, Bernard Lee as M, Geoffrey Keen as Sir Frederick Gray, Desmond Llewelyn as Q, Lois Maxwell as Miss Moneypenny, Toshirô Suga as Chang, Emily Bolton as Manuela, Blanche Ravalec as Jaws’ Girlfriend Dolly, Irka Bochenko as Blonde Beauty, Mike Marshall as Col. Scott, Leila Shenna as Hostess Private Jet, Anne Lonnberg as Museum Guide, Jean-Pierre Castaldi as Pilot Private Jet, Walter Gotell as General Gogol, Douglas Lambert as Mission Control Director, Arthur Howard as Cavendish, Alfie Bass as Consumptive Italian, Brian Keith as U.S. Shuttle Captain, George Birt as Captain Boeing 747, Kim Fortune as an R.A.F. Officer and Françoise Gayat as Drax’s Girl, Lady Victoria Devon.

Cast: Alfie Bass | Anne Lonnberg | Arthur Howard | Bernard Lee | Blanche Ravalec | Brian Keith | Corinne Cléry | Desmond Llewelyn | Douglas Lambert | Emily Bolton | Françoise Gayat | Geoffrey Keen | George Birt | Irka Bochenko | Jean-Pierre Castaldi | Kim Fortune | Leila Shenna | Lois Chiles | Lois Maxwell | Michael Lonsdale | Mike Marshall | Richard Kiel | Roger Moore | Toshirô Suga | Walter Gotell

Directors: Lewis Gilbert

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Lobby Cards | SQP | Thriller | Throwback Space