The Art of Neal Adams Volume One (1975)

These are original copies of The Art of Neal Adams Volume One, published in 1975 by Sal Quartuccio in Brooklyn, New York. Each is in Near Mint Condition. There is slight creasing and edge wear from years of storage, along with small cracks along the fold.

The volume showcases the very first gallery of Neal Adams’ work, showcasing the unprecedented style and talents of this comic art legend. The book contains loads of personal projects, as well as commerical and advertising work. The book is 32 pages, and staple bound, with a color cover and black & white interiors.

This is the original first printing from 1975.

