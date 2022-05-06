The Art of The Batman Hardcover Edition

View larger $40.21

THE ART OF THE BATMAN is the official behind-the-scenes illustrated tie-in book to the highly anticipated film The Batman by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes). The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/ The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Two years of stalking the streets as The Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. As the evidence surrounding a series of crimes begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Readers will get an insider’s look at the design and production process for The Batman, including insightful interviews with the filmmaking team and cast; never-before-seen conceptual paintings and set photos exploring this new version of Gotham City; shot-by-shot comparisons between the film and storyboards; and a closer look at the designs for the costumes, vehicles, gadgets, riddles, and more.

Special Features

Foreword by The Batman Director Matt Reeves

Features insightful interviews with the filmmaking team and cast

Never-before-seen conceptual paintings

Set photos exploring this new version of Gotham City

Shot-by-shot comparisons between the film and storyboards

A closer look at the designs for the costumes, vehicles, gadgets, riddles and more

Specifications

Size: 9.55 x 1 x 12 in

Pages: 224

