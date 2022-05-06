Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Art of The Batman Hardcover Edition

The Art of The Batman Hardcover Edition
View larger
$40.21
$35.90
See Options

5 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 220507-101249-1
ISBN-13: 9781419762109
Weight: 4.2 lbs
Condition: New

THE ART OF THE BATMAN is the official behind-the-scenes illustrated tie-in book to the highly anticipated film The Batman by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes). The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/ The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Two years of stalking the streets as The Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. As the evidence surrounding a series of crimes begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Readers will get an insider’s look at the design and production process for The Batman, including insightful interviews with the filmmaking team and cast; never-before-seen conceptual paintings and set photos exploring this new version of Gotham City; shot-by-shot comparisons between the film and storyboards; and a closer look at the designs for the costumes, vehicles, gadgets, riddles, and more.

Special Features

  • Foreword by The Batman Director Matt Reeves
  • Features insightful interviews with the filmmaking team and cast
  • Never-before-seen conceptual paintings
  • Set photos exploring this new version of Gotham City
  • Shot-by-shot comparisons between the film and storyboards
  • A closer look at the designs for the costumes, vehicles, gadgets, riddles and more

Specifications

  • Size: 9.55 x 1 x 12 in
  • Pages: 224
Explore More...

Related Items

Chato’s Land 14×36 inch Original Insert Movie Poster (1972) Charles Bronson [C85]
POP Games Overwatch Pharah Vinyl Action Figure – Blizzard Entertainment Exclusive #95 [POP02]
The Spirit – My City She Screams 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Films of Roger Corman: Brilliance on a Budget Hardcover Edition (1982) [193156]
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Fifth Brother Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive 168
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
Star Wars Darth Vader Propaganda-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter
Perdita Durango (Dance With the Devil)
Hardcover BookSKU: 220507-101249-1
ISBN-13: 9781419762109
Weight: 4.2 lbs
Condition: New