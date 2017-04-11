DC Direct Justice League Alex Ross Series 6 Scarecrow Action Figure

Action Figure SKU: 170412-64409-1

UPC: 761941260389

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Justice League line is considered one of the best action figure lines designed by legendary artist Alex Ross. The Scarecrow figure features excellent detailing and has multiple points of articulation. It also comes with a base.

The figure is new and still in in it’s original packaging. The box is in great shape, with slight wear from storage, along with a few bends and corner dings.

Figure size: 7.25 inches

Product size: 5.9 x 3 x 8.5 inches

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures