DC Direct Justice League Alex Ross Series 6 Scarecrow Action Figure

$29.90

$13.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170412-64409-1
UPC: 761941260389
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

Details

The Justice League line is considered one of the best action figure lines designed by legendary artist Alex Ross. The Scarecrow figure features excellent detailing and has multiple points of articulation. It also comes with a base.

The figure is new and still in in it’s original packaging. The box is in great shape, with slight wear from storage, along with a few bends and corner dings.

  • Figure size: 7.25 inches
  • Product size: 5.9 x 3 x 8.5 inches

