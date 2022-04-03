The Hollywood Reporter (June 21, 2017) Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, James Gianopulos [S76]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter Advertising Cover Big Little Lies, Emmy 2017 HBO, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman. Main cover featuring James Gianopulos, THR 100 Entertainment’s most Powerful, ESPN’s Trio of Heirs Apparent by James Andrew Miller, Zucker VS. Lack: The TV News War by Michael Wolf.
- People / Bands: James Gianopulos | Nicole Kidman | Reese Witherspoon
- Shows / Movies: Big Little Lies
