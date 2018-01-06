Twitter
Battle Beyond the Stars 30th Anniversary Special Edition – Roger Corman Cult Classics
$26.97

$18.98


2 in stock


Condition: New

View All: Roger Corman | Sybil Danning  items
Details

Seven mercenaries are recruited from throughout the galaxy to save a peaceful planet from the threat of evil tyrant Sador (John Saxon), who’s bent on dominating the entire universe. Among them are the deadly Gelt (Robert Vaughn), carefree Cowboy (George Peppard) and the sexy Valkyrie Saint-Exmin (Sybil Danning).

The film brought together talent behind the scenes who went on to bigger and better things, including: Academy Award winning director James Cameron as the art director, Academy Award winning composer James Horner (Titanic, Avatar), screenwriter John Sayles (Lone Star, Piranha) and producer Gale Anne Hurd (Aliens, The Incredible Hulk) as an assistant production manager.

Special Features

  • New Anamorphic Widescreen Transfer from the Internegative
  • New Master Audio 5.1 DTS-HD
  • Commentary by Writer John Sayles and Roger Corman
  • Commentary by Production Manager Gale Anne Hurd
  • The Man Who Would Be Shad - New Interview with Actor Richard Thomas
  • Space Opera on a Shoestring - A Comprehensive Look at the Technical Challenges and Production of the Film with Aaron Gillis, Alex Hajdu, Allen Holzman, R.J. Kizer, Robert & Dennis Skotak, Thom Shouse and Tony Randel
  • Theatrical Trailer, TV and Radio Spots

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 104
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Region: A
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS HD Master Audio

Cast: Darlanne Fluegel | George Peppard | John Saxon | Morgan Woodward | Richard Thomas | Robert Vaughn | Sam Jaffe | Sybil Danning
Directors: Jimmy T. Murakami | Roger Corman
Project Name: Battle Beyond the Stars

